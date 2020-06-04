Nifty June futures trade at discount

Turnover spurts in F&O segment due to weekly options expiry.

The Nifty June 2020 were at 10,015, a discount of 14.10 points compared with the spot closing at 10,029.10.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was at Rs 22.25 lakh crore compared with Rs 17.25 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 32.45 points or 0.32% to end at 10,029.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.74% to 29.51.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 25 June 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 18.72 lakh at the 10,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 34.36 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike price.

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. Bharti Airtel June 2020 futures were at 584, compared with spot closing price of 583.25. RIL June 2020 futures were at 1,577.45 compared with spot closing price of 1576. Bajaj Finance June 2020 futures were at 2,317.55, compared with spot closing price of 2314.45.

The F&O contracts for June will expire on 25 June 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)