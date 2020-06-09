Turnover rises on NSE's F&O segment

India VIX rises 2.09% to 30.26.

The Nifty June 2020 were at 10,008, a discount of 38.65 points compared with the spot closing at 10,046.65.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was at Rs 14.83 lakh crore compared with Rs 11.42 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 120.8 points or 1.19% to end at 10,046.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.09% to 30.26.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 25 June 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 19.15 lakh at the 11,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 36.10 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike price.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (up 11.27%), Vodafone Idea (down 16.67%), Just Dial (down 6.75%) and NCC (down 3.84%) were banned from trading in NSE's F&O segment for today after the securities crossed 95% of the market wide position limit.

Bajaj Finance, Titan Company and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. Bajaj Finance June 2020 futures were at 2434, compared with spot closing price of 2442. Titan Company June 2020 futures were at 989 compared with spot closing price of 991.85. RIL June 2020 futures were at 1,538.70, compared with spot closing price of 1535.90.

The F&O contracts for June will expire on 25 June 2020.

