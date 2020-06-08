Nifty June futures trade at discount

India VIX jumps 3.6%

The Nifty June 2020 were at 10,165.05, a discount of 2.4 points compared with the spot closing at 10,167.45.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was at Rs 11.42 lakh crore compared with Rs 8.79 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 25.3 points or 0.25% to end at 10,167.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 3.64% to 29.725.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 25 June 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 17.12 lakh at the 10,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 35.66 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike price.

BHEL (up 1.26%) and NCC (up 3.46%) were banned from trading in NSE's F&O segment today after the securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. State Bank of India June 2020 futures were at 186.45, compared with spot closing price of 186.50. Bajaj Finance June 2020 futures were at 2,488 compared with spot closing price of 2506. RIL June 2020 futures were at 1,574.90, compared with spot closing price of 1571.80.

The F&O contracts for June will expire on 25 June 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)