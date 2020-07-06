Nifty June futures trade almost flat

India VIX declines 2.71% to 25.06.

The Nifty July 2020 were at 10,760.45, a discount of 3.2 points as compared with the spot closing at 10,763.65.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was at Rs 10.30 lakh crore compared with Rs 7.92 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 156.3 points or 1.47% to 10,763.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 2.71% to 25.0675.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 30 July 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 24.19 lakh at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 30.86 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike price.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. RIL July 2020 futures were at 1,856.10, compared with spot closing price of 1855. Bajaj Finance July 2020 futures were at 3,126.25 compared with spot closing price of 3121. HDFC Bank July 2020 futures were at 1,101.30, compared with spot closing price of 1102.45.

The F&O contracts for July will expire on 30 July 2020.

