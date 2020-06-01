Nifty June futures trade at discount

India VIX rises 1%

The Nifty June 2020 were at 9,776.50, a discount of 49.65 points compared with the spot closing at 9,826.15.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was at Rs 11 lakh crore compared with Rs 7.72 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 245.85 points or 2.57% to 9,826.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.14% to 30.565.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 25 June 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 20.79 lakh at the 10,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 25.88 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike price.

Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Bharti Airtel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. Bajaj Finance June 2020 futures were at 2,152.30, compared with spot closing price of 2158. RIL June 2020 futures were at 1,515.55 compared with spot closing price of 1521.90. Bharti Airtel June 2020 futures were at 561.35, compared with spot closing price of 559.70.

The F&O contracts for June will expire on 25 June 2020.

