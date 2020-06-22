Nifty June futures trade at discount

Turnover on the NSE's F&O segment advanced.

The Nifty June 2020 were at 10,305, a discount of 6.2 points compared with the spot closing at 10,311.20.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's F&O segment was at Rs 12.66 lakh crore compared with Rs 11.06 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 66.8 points or 0.65% to close at 10,311.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.8% to 30.205.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 25 June 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 34.31 lakh at the 10,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 46.75 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike price.

Adani Enterprises (up 1.38%), BHEL (up 3.7%), Escorts (down 1.07%), Jindal Steel (down 0.96%), Just Dial (up 1.29%), NCC (down 0.96%), PNB (up 3.91%) and SAIL (up 3.98%) were banned from trading in NSE's F&O segment for today after the securities crossed 95% of market wide position limit.

Reliance Industries, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Bajaj Finance were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. RIL June 2020 were at 1,756.70, compared with spot closing price of 1752.50. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals June 2020 futures were at 523.80 compared with spot closing price of 525. Bajaj Finance June 2020 futures were at 2,854.95, compared with spot closing price of 2859.25.

The F&O contracts for June will expire on 25 June 2020.

