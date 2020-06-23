Nifty June futures trade at premium

India VIX tumbles below 30 mark

The Nifty June 2020 were at 10,480, a premium of 9 points compared with the spot closing at 10,471.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was at Rs 13.82 lakh crore compared with Rs 11.29 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rallied 159.80 points or 1.55% to 10,471.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.51% to 29.39.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 25 June 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 40.64 lakh at the 10,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 48.52 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike price.

Century Textiles (down 2.33%), Escorts (down 0.32%), Vodafone Idea (up 1.49%), Jindal Steel (up 1.39%) and NCC (up 3.55%) were banned from trading in NSE's F&O segment after the securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. RIL June 2020 futures were at 1,727.10, compared with spot closing price of 1721.70. Bajaj Finance June 2020 futures were at 3,072.05 compared with spot closing price of 3104. HDFC Bank June 2020 futures were at 1,045.80, compared with spot closing price of 1045.

The F&O contracts for June will expire on 25 June 2020.

