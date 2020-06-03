Nifty June futures trade at premium

India VIX stable at 30

The Nifty June 2020 were at 10,085, a premium of 23.45 points compared with the spot closing at 10,061.55.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was at Rs 17.25 lakh crore compared with Rs 11.79 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 82.45 points or 0.83% to end at 10,061.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.28% to 30.20.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 25 June 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 16.88 lakh at the 10,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 32.30 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike price.

Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and SBI were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. Bajaj Finance June 2020 futures were at 2,401, compared with spot closing price of 2420. ICICI Bank June 2020 futures were at 358.60 compared with spot closing price of 357.50. SBI June 2020 futures were at 174.60, compared with spot closing price of 174.65.

The F&O contracts for June will expire on 25 June 2020.

