Nifty June futures trades at premium

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts on the NSE.

The Nifty June 2022 closed at 15,838.05, a premium of 6 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 15,832.05 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 66.07 lakh crore compared with Rs 51.54 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 132.80 points or 0.85% to settle at 15,832.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.21% to 21.005.

RIL, Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)