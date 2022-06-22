Nifty June futures at discount

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and Infosys were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2022 closed at 15,401, a discount of 12.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 15,413.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 108.74 lakh crore compared with Rs 94.75 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 225.50 points or 1.44% to settle at 15,413.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.74% to 21.30.

RIL, Tata Steel and Infosys were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2022.

