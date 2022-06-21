Nifty June futures at discount

NSE VIX drops 5.66% as shares advanced.

The Nifty June 2022 closed at 15,633.40, a discount of 5.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 15,638.80 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 94.75 lakh crore compared with Rs 67.60 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 288.65 points or 1.88% to settle at 15,638.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 5.66% to 21.1425.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and Vedanta were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2022.

