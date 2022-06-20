Nifty June futures at premium

NSE VIX fell 1.51% as shares advanced.

The Nifty June 2022 closed at 15,366, a premium of 15.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 15,350.15 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 67.60 lakh crore compared with Rs 61.27 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 56.65 points or 0.37% to settle at 15,350.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.51% to 22.4125.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and Vedanta were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)