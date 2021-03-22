Nifty March futures trade at premium

VIX rose 2.52% to 20.4925.

The Nifty March 2021 were at 14,755.05, a premium of 18.65 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,736.40.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 29.07 lakh crore compared with Rs 31.01 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 7.6 points or 0.05% to 14,736.40.

Adani Ports, ICICI Bank and Adani Enterprises were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for March expiry.

The March F&O contracts will expire on 25 March 2021.

