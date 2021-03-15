Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE VIX fell 2.21% to 21.2275.

The Nifty March 2021 were at 14,947.90, a premium of 18.40 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,929.50.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 32.62 lakh crore compared with Rs 27.89 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 101.45 points or 0.67% to 14,929.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.21% to 21.2275.

SBI, ICICI Bank and RIL were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for March expiry.

The March F&O contracts will expire on 25 March 2021.

