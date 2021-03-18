Nifty March futures trade at premium

Turnover spurted in the F&O segment due to expiry of weekly index options.

The Nifty March 2021 were at 14,604, a premium of 46.15 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,557.85.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 92.56 lakh crore compared with Rs 42.45 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 163.45 points or 1.11% to 14,557.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.38% to 20.08.

RIL, ITC and ICICI Bank were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for March expiry.

The March F&O contracts will expire on 25 March 2021.

