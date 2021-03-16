NSE VIX declines 4.8% to 20.19

RIL, Infy and SBI were top traded stock future in the F&O segment.

The Nifty March 2021 were at 14,974.50, a premium of 64.05 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,910.45.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 34.56 lakh crore compared with Rs 32.62 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 19.05 points or 0.13% to 14,910.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 4.88% to 20.19.

RIL, Infosys and SBI were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for March expiry.

The March F&O contracts will expire on 25 March 2021.

