Nifty May futures trade at discount

The Nifty May 2021 were at 15,190, a discount of 7.7 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,197.70.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 35.28 lakh crore compared with Rs 28.37 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 22.40 points or 0.15% to 15,197.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.26% to 19.13.

SBI, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for May expiry.

The May F&O contracts will expire on 27 May 2021.

