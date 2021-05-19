Nifty May futures trade at premium

Tata Motors, RIL and Axis Bank were top traded contract in the F&O segment.

The Nifty May 2021 were at 15,048.55, a premium of 18.40 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,030.15.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 42.83 lakh crore compared with Rs 36.49 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 77.95 points or 0.52% to 15,030.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.4% to 19.3175.

Tata Motors, RIL and Axis Bank were the top traded stock futures contracts in F&O segment for May expiry.

The May F&O contracts will expire on 27 May 2021.

