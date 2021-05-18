Nifty May futures trade at premium

VIX fell 1.87% to 19.24.

The Nifty May 2021 were at 15,151, a premium of 42.9 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,108.10.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 36.49 lakh crore compared with Rs 33.06 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 184.95 points or 1.24% to 15,108.1.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.87% to 19.24.

SBI, RIL and Tata Steel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for May expiry.

The May F&O contracts will expire on 27 May 2021.

