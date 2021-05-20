Nifty May futures trade at premium

Turnover spurts in F&O segment due to expiry of weekly index options.

The Nifty May 2021 were at 14,938, a premium of 31.95 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,906.05.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 81.72 lakh crore compared with Rs 42.83 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 124.10 points or 0.83% to 14,906.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.73% to 19.6525.

Tata Steel, SBI and Adani Ports were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for May expiry.

The May F&O contracts will expire on 27 May 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)