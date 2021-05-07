Nifty May futures trade at premium

NSE VIX slumped 5.5% to 20.8225.

The Nifty May 2021 were at 14,860, a premium of 36.85 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,823.15.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 20.48 lakh crore compared with Rs 79.71 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 98.35 points or 0.67% to 14,823.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 5.5% to 20.8225.

Tata Steel, HDFC and RIL were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for May expiry.

The May F&O contracts will expire on 27 May 2021.

