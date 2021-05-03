Nifty May futures trade at premium

VIX rose 2.88% to 23.6925.

The Nifty May 2021 were at 14,700 at a premium 65.85 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,634.15.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 30.48 lakh crore compared with Rs 22.40 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 3.05 points or 0.02% to 14,634.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.88% to 23.6925.

Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and SBI were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for May expiry.

The May F&O contracts will expire on 27 May 2021.

