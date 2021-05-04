Nifty May futures trade at premium

NSE VIX fell 2.88% to 23.01.

The Nifty May 2021 were at 14,551.90, a premium 55.40 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,496.50.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 37.28 lakh crore compared with Rs 30.48 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 137.65 points or 0.94% to 14,496.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.88% to 23.01.

SBI, RIL and Bajaj Finance were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for May expiry.

The May F&O contracts will expire on 27 May 2021.

