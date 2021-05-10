Nifty May futures trade at premium

NSE VIX tumbled 2.86%.

The Nifty May 2021 were at 14,992, a premium of 49.65 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,942.35.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 25.76 lakh crore compared with Rs 20.48 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 119.20 points or 0.8% to 14,942.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 2.86% to 20.225.

Tata Steel, RIL and SBI were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for May expiry.

The May F&O contracts will expire on 27 May 2021.

