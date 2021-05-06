Nifty May futures trade at premium

Turnover spurted in the F&O segment due to expiry of weekly index options.

The Nifty May 2021 were at 14,780.45, a premium 55.65 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,724.80.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 79.71 lakh crore compared with Rs 44.63 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 106.95 points or 0.73% to 14,724.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.33% to 22.035.

Tata Steel, RIL and Cipla were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for May expiry.

The May F&O contracts will expire on 27 May 2021.

