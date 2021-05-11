Nifty May futures trade at premium

NSE VIX slipped below 20 mark.

The Nifty May 2021 were at 14,874.55, a premium of 23.8 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,850.75.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 42.73 lakh crore compared with Rs 25.76 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 91.60 points or 0.61% to 14,850.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 1.95% to 19.83.

Tata Steel, SBI and Tata Motors were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for May expiry.

The May F&O contracts will expire on 27 May 2021.

