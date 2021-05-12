Nifty May futures trade at premium

Turnover spurted in F&O segment due to expiry of weekly index options on the NSE.

The Nifty May 2021 were at 14,708.90, a premium of 12.4 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,696.50.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 80.06 lakh crore compared with Rs 42.73 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 154.25 points or 1.04% to 14,696.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.26% to 20.08.

SBI, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for May expiry.

The May F&O contracts will expire on 27 May 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)