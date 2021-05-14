Nifty May futures trade at premium

Tata Steel, SBI and UPL were top traded stock contract in the F&O segment.

The Nifty May 2021 were at 14,717.5, a premium of 39.70 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,677.80.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 25.40 lakh crore compared with Rs 80.06 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 18.70 points or 0.13% to 14,677.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.93% to 20.2675.

Tata Steel, SBI and UPL were the top traded stock futures contracts in F&O segment for May expiry.

The May F&O contracts will expire on 27 May 2021.

