JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Futures

Bandhan Bank reports turnaround Q2 earnings
Business Standard

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Capital Market 

RIL, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Chemicals were top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2022 futures closed at 17,837, a premium of 50.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,786.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 49.85 points or 0.28% to settle at 17,786.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 4.06% to 15.92.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Chemicals were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 24 November 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 16:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU