Nifty November futures trade at premium

RIL, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Chemicals were top traded contracts.
The Nifty November 2022 futures closed at 17,837, a premium of 50.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,786.80 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 49.85 points or 0.28% to settle at 17,786.80.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 4.06% to 15.92.
Reliance Industries (RIL), Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Chemicals were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The November 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 24 November 2022.
