Nifty October futures trade at discount

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty October 2022 futures closed at 17,506.10, a discount of 6.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,512.25 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 148.52 lakh crore compared with Rs 124.60 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 25.30 points or 0.14% to settle at 17,512.25.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.20% to 17.49.
The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.
