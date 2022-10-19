Nifty October futures trade at discount

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2022 closed at 17,506.10, a discount of 6.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,512.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 148.52 lakh crore compared with Rs 124.60 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 25.30 points or 0.14% to settle at 17,512.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.20% to 17.49.

RIL, HDFC Bank, and HDFC were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)