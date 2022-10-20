Nifty October futures trade at discount

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys, and Canara Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2022 closed at 17,544.90, a discount of 19.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,563.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 298.72 lakh crore compared with Rs 148.52 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 51.70 points or 0.30% to settle at 17,563.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.45% to 17.23.

RIL, Infosys, and Canara Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.

