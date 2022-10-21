Nifty October futures trade at discount

Axis Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Infosys were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2022 closed at 17,574.90, a discount of 1.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,576.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 12.35 points or 0.07% to settle at 17,576.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.27% to 17.28.

Axis Bank, RIL and Infosys were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.

