Nifty October futures trade at discount

Axis Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Infosys were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty October 2022 futures closed at 17,574.90, a discount of 1.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,576.30 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 12.35 points or 0.07% to settle at 17,576.30.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.27% to 17.28.
Axis Bank, RIL and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.
