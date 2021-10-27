Nifty Oct Futures trade at discount

RIL top traded stock contract in F&O segment

The Nifty October 2021 were at 18,196, a discount of 14.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,210.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 63.35 lakh crore compared with Rs 57.21 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 57.45 points or 0.31% to 18,210.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.44% to 16.8275.

Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and SBI were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2021.

