Nifty Oct Futures trade at premium

India VIX jumped 5.35% to 18.3125.

The Nifty October 2021 were at 18,320, a premium of 53.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,266.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 75.08 lakh crore compared with Rs 63.25 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 152.15 points or 0.83% to 18,266.60.

SBI, Reliance Industries and Indian Energy Exchange were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2021.

