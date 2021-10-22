Nifty Oct Futures trade at premium

India VIX fell 2.71% to 17.545.

The Nifty October 2021 were at 18,138.85, a premium of 23.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,114.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 50.24 lakh crore compared with Rs 147.84 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 88.5 points or 0.48% to 18,178.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.71% to 17.545.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2021.

