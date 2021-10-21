Turnover spurts in F&O segment due to weekly options expiry

India VIX fell 1.51% to 18.035

The Nifty October 2021 were at 18,240.50, a premium of 62.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,178.10 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 147.84 lakh crore compared with Rs 75.08 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 88.5 points or 0.48% to 18,178.10.

Reliance Industries, Adani Ports & SEZ and Asian Paints were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2021.

