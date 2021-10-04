Nifty Oct Futures trade at premium

India VIX fell 2.76% to 16.735

The Nifty October 2021 was at 17,715, a premium of 23.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,691.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 36.97 lakh crore compared with Rs 33.59 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 159.2 points or 0.91% to settle at 17,691.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.76% to 16.7350.

Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Divi's Laboratories were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2021.

