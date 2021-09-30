Nifty Oct Futures trade at discount

India VIX fell 2.3% to 18.4025.

The Nifty October 2021 was at 17,611.40, a discount of 6.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,618.15 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 128.07 lakh crore compared with Rs 67.85 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 93.15 points or 0.53% to settle at 17,618.15.

Reliance Industries, SBI and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2021 F&O contracts expire tomorrow 28 October 2021.

