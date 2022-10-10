Nifty October futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX gained 4.3% as shares declined.

The Nifty October 2022 closed at 17,230, a discount of 11 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,241 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 113.37 lakh crore compared with Rs 70.63 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slipped 73.65 points or 0.43% to settle at 17,241.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 4.30% to 19.6225.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)