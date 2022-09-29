Nifty October futures trade at premium

Vodafone Idea, Tata Motors and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2022 closed at 16,850, a premium of 31.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,818.10 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 292.33 lakh crore compared with Rs 149.23 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 40.50 points or 0.24% to settle at 16,818.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.58% to 21.30.

Vodafone Idea, Tata Motors and RIL were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)