Nifty October futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX fell 1.53% as shares advanced.

The Nifty October 2022 futures closed at 17,121, a discount of 2.60 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,123.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 141.81 lakh crore compared with Rs 135.95 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 140.05 points or 0.82% to settle at 17,123.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.53% to 20.175.

Infosys, Wipro and Axis Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 16:30 IST

