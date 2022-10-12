Nifty October futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX fell 1.53% as shares advanced.

The Nifty October 2022 closed at 17,121, a discount of 2.60 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,123.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 141.81 lakh crore compared with Rs 135.95 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 140.05 points or 0.82% to settle at 17,123.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.53% to 20.175.

Infosys, Wipro and Axis Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.

