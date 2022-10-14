Nifty October futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slumped 10% as shares advanced.

The Nifty October 2022 closed at 17,209.75, a premium of 24.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,185.70 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 78.79 lakh crore compared with Rs 311.02 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 171.35 points or 1.01% to settle at 17,185.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 10.01% to 18.2575.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.

