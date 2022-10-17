JUST IN
Sensex surges 491 pts, Nifty settles above 17,300, PSU bank stocks advance
Nifty October futures trade at discount

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Infosys were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2022 futures closed at 17,305.50, a discount of 6.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,311.80 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 105.37 lakh crore compared with Rs 78.79 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 126.10 points or 0.73% to settle at 17,311.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.87% to 18.42.

HDFC Bank, RIL and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 16:24 IST

