Nifty October futures trade at discount

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Infosys were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2022 closed at 17,305.50, a discount of 6.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,311.80 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 105.37 lakh crore compared with Rs 78.79 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 126.10 points or 0.73% to settle at 17,311.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.87% to 18.42.

HDFC Bank, RIL and Infosys were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)