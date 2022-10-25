Nifty October futures trade at discount

RIL, HDFC Bank and Infy were top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2022 closed at 17,654.85, a discount of 1.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,656.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 74.40 points or 0.42% to settle at 17,656.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.11% to 16.88.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.

