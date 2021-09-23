Nifty September 2021 futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries (RIL), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) and DLF most active in segment.

The Nifty September 2021 was at 17,842, a premium of 19.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,822.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 124.74 lakh crore compared with Rs 60.87 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 276.30 points or 1.57% to settle at 17,822.95, its record closing high level.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.66% at 16.6025.

RIL, ZEEL and DLF were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2021 F&O contracts expires on 30 September 2021.

