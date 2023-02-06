Nifty settles below 17,800; Sensex down 335 pts; Paytm jumps over 6%

The key equity indices ended with moderate losses on Monday tracking negative global cues. The Nifty closed below the 17,800 mark. Media, FMCG and realty shares advanced while metal, IT and financial services stocks saw a bit of selling pressure.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 334.98 points or 0.55% to 60,506.90. The Nifty 50 index lost 89.45 points or 0.50% to 17,764.60.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.75% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.49%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,900 shares rose, and 1,696 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.01% to 14.69.

Earnings Impact:

State Bank of India (SBI) was down 0.08%. The banking giant reported 68.47% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 14,205.34 crore on a 25.18% rise in total income to Rs 98,083.77 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

ITC was up 0.79%. The company's standalone net profit rose 21.05% to Rs 5,031.01 crore on 2.51% increase in net sales to Rs 16,082.40 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021. EBITDA improved 22% to Rs 6,223 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 5,102 crore in Q3 FY22.

InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo) fell 1.32%. Indigo reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,422.6 crore in Q3 FY23, steeply higher than Rs 129.79 crore posted in Q3 FY22.

Revenue from operations surged 60.66% to Rs 14,932.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 from Rs 9,294.77 crore recorded in Q3 FY22.

One 97 Communications (Paytm) surged 6.31% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 392 crore as against a net loss of Rs 778.4 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations surged 41.62% to Rs 2062.2 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 from Rs 1456.1 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Tata Power Company advanced 1.63% after the company's consolidated net profit soared 121.9% to Rs 945.02 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 425.81 crore in Q3 FY22. Net sales jumped 29.5% to Rs 14,129.12 crore during the quarter as against Rs 10,913.14 crore in corresponding quarter last year, on account of capacity addition in renewables, higher generation in thermal plants and higher sales in distribution companies.

Varun Beverages jumped 5.22% after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 150.15% to Rs 81.52 crore in Q4 CY22 from Rs 32.59 crore reported in Q4 CY21. Revenue from operations (net of excise / GST) stood at Rs 2,214.23 crore in Q4 CY22, registering a growth of 27.7% as against Rs 1,734.34 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) slumped 5.76%. The exchange platform recorded 13% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.79 crore on a 57% rise in total income to Rs 163.65 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Dalmia Bharat added 0.40% after the company's consolidated net profit from continuing operations surged 142.9% to Rs 204 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 84 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations increased 22.7% year on year to Rs 3,355 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

JK Cement rose 0.40%. On a consolidated basis, the cement maker's net profit tumbled 72.7% to Rs 38.99 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 142.71 crore in Q3 FY22. Consolidated net sales stood at Rs 2,432.50 crore in Q3 FY23, rising 19.8% year on year (YoY) from Rs 2,030.49 crore in Q3 FY22.

Kolte-Patil Developers tumbled 2.69% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 28.10 crore in Q3 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 7.11 crore in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations increased 53% YoY to Rs 368.08 crore during the quarter.

Global Markets:

The Dow Jones futures were down 222 points, indicating a negative opening in the US stock market today.

European shares declined while most of the Asian stocks ended lower on Monday as a stronger-than-expected jobs report from the U. S. worrying investors the Federal Reserve has room for more interest rate hikes, as it continued its efforts to control inflation.

US stocks dropped on Friday after a shockingly strong US jobs report renewed concerns the Federal Reserve may remain aggressive in its path of interest rate hikes as it tries to tame inflation.

US job growth accelerated sharply in January while the unemployment rate hit more than a 53-1/2-year low of 3.4%. The survey of establishments showed nonfarm payrolls surged by 517,000 jobs last month. Data for December was revised higher to show 260,000 jobs added instead of the previously reported 223,000.

