Sical Multimodal & Rail Transport standalone net profit rises 335.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Sical Multimodal & Rail Transport rose 335.05% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.88% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.21.9524.9121.6421.6013.764.0611.691.948.441.94

