China Stocks end mixed; COVID outbreak offset stimulus hopes
Sical Multimodal & Rail Transport standalone net profit rises 335.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.88% to Rs 21.95 crore

Net profit of Sical Multimodal & Rail Transport rose 335.05% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.88% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.9524.91 -12 OPM %21.6421.60 -PBDT13.764.06 239 PBT11.691.94 503 NP8.441.94 335

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 17:30 IST

