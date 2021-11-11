Nifty slips below 18,000; breadth strong

-
ALSO READ
Vijaya Diagnostic Q2 PAT up 5% YoY on lower depreciation and finance charges
Shares extend gains; Nifty nears 17,200 mark
Healthcare stocks edge higher
Edelweiss Financial climbs on divesting stake in Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers
Edelweiss divests majority stake in insurance broking business
-
Key indices are trading weak after seeing a gap-down opening. The Nifty slipped below the key 18,000 mark in opening trade. At 9:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 178.55 points or 0.3% to 60,174.54. The Nifty 50 index fell 58.75 points or 0.33% to 17,958.70.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.15% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.29%.
The market breadth is strong. On the BSE, 1518 shares rose and 891 shares fell. A total of 115 shares were unchanged.
Stocks in Spotlight:
MOIL gained 1.81%. The PSU company reported 7.36% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.38 crore on 4.66% fall in total income to Rs 287.04 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. The company's board has approved buyback of up to 3.38 crore equity shares at Rs 205 each for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 693.77 crore.
Berger Paints India fell 0.82%. The paint maker reported a 0.95% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 218.85 crore on 26.75% rise in total income to Rs 2238 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Metropolis Healthcare declined 3.4%. The company reported a 3.33% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 58.27 crore on 5.75% rise in total income to Rs 308.19 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Global Markets:
Asian stocks are trading mixed on Thursday after data released overnight showed U.S. consumer inflation spiked in October.
Wall Street closed sharply lower on Wednesday as surging consumer prices curbed investor risk appetite and stoked worries of a protracted wave of red hot inflation.
Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU