EPL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Greenply Industries Ltd and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 March 2022.

EPL Ltd surged 13.17% to Rs 178.25 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 58334 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18788 shares in the past one month.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd soared 12.96% to Rs 428.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61464 shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd spiked 10.58% to Rs 188.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60418 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7782 shares in the past one month.

Greenply Industries Ltd exploded 9.52% to Rs 184.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47756 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21785 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd gained 9.22% to Rs 223.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

