NIIT Ltd Slips 2.23%

NIIT Ltd fell 2.23% today to trade at Rs 126.95. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.35% to quote at 18180.57. The index is up 4.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, D-Link India Ltd decreased 1.37% and Persistent Systems Ltd lost 1.36% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 13.24 % over last one year compared to the 3.84% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NIIT Ltd has added 33.84% over last one month compared to 4.62% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.11% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 21308 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.76 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 140 on 24 Aug 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 53.55 on 23 Mar 2020.

